More From Local
Local
Swimming pools, hot tubs are more likely than lakes to make you sick, studies find
Chlorine doesn't kill all the things that can make swimmers ill, studies find.
Local
Qur'an contest a defining event for modest Minnesota teen
Qur'an contest a defining moment for New Brighton youth.
West Metro
Man shot dead near University of Minnesota remembered as funny, caring
Dar-Rah Host, who turned 18 in May, was killed early Tuesday outside an unlicensed concert venue.
South Metro
Broken pipe forces Northfield to dump 1 million gallons of wastewater into river
A broken pipe forced the city to take action, prompting the closing of Lake Byllesby beach.
South Metro
Minnesota storms, floods cast pall over July 4th celebrations
The wet weather scrambled the holiday, flooded basements, jeopardized crops and closed roads in southwestern Minnesota.
