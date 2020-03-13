More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Mets say Mitchell's father tested negative
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's effect on sports around the world (all times local):10 p.m.The New York Mets say the father of Utah Jazz…
Loons
Roster depth could serve Minnesota United well when play resumes
If an already busy schedule gets even busier, Loons coach Adrian Heath will call upon newcomers Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston and Jacori Hayes
Loons
U.S. Soccer cheapens women's team's feat with misogynistic filing
Federation needs to establish equal pay as soon as possible.
Gophers
NCAA plans to restore a year of eligibility for athletes impacted by cancellations
Prominent basketball coaches across the country, including Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Kentucky's John Calipari are in favor of wanting the NCAA to give seniors an extra year.
Local
Record 51 Asian carp caught in Minnesota, a sign it may be permanent
The DNR and researchers will be setting nets in the Mississippi River to catch fish and learn more.