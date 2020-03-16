More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings extend contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins
The 31-year-old veteran will give the team some salary cap relief, and his new deal takes him through 2022.
Vikings
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Sports
The Latest: NHL players told they can return home
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's effect on sports around the world (all times local):___12:20 p.m.NHL players have been told they can return home and…
Wolves
A look at the status of Olympic qualifying events
As the IOC attempts to keep the 2020 Olympics on schedule, many of the events that determine who would compete in Tokyo have been postponed…
Wild
NHL gives players permission to head home
When self-quarantine ends, and depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL will consider opening team facilities to players in small groups.