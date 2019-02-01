Politics has reached the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship and organizers aren't happy about it. A Minnesota snow sculpting team won't be at the event this week after two of their proposed pieces - including one depicting President Trump - were denied due to political overtones or inappropriateness.

Politics has reached the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship and organizers aren't happy about it. A Minnesota snow sculpting team won't be at the event this week after two of their proposed pieces - including one depicting President Trump - were denied due to political overtones or inappropriateness.