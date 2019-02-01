More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Charges: Alleged child molester slashed wife's throat, slashed himself in Woodbury
Harvey T. Kneifl was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife.
Local
Trump declares St. Louis County a disaster area after fall flooding and storms
President Donald Trump has declared St. Louis County a disaster area eligible for federal assistance, following a series of storms and flooding in early October…
Stage & Arts
Jury: Children's Theatre found negligent in civil case over 1983 assault
The same jury returned a $3.68 million verdict against Jason McLean, a former teacher at the school who was never criminally charged in the probe that sent theater leader John Clark Donahue to jail.
Inspired
Late in life, Minnesotan taught himself taps to honor veterans
Gary Marquardt was dismayed after hearing a recorded rendition of taps played at a military funeral. So, four years ago, he learn to play the bugle.
Inspired
Minnesota's history of racial inequality displayed in first-of-its-kind YMCA center
YMCA's new training and experience space represents a bold public commitment to equity.
