Minneapolis
Downtown Mpls. cafe tightens security after shooting wounds worker
A customer opened fire after a physical confrontation, police said. Business is owned by former NFLer who played for Hopkins High School.
Minneapolis
To beat the melt, World Cup ski race in Mpls. has made 720,000 cubic feet of snow
Knowing Minnesota winters, the Loppet Foundation has made 720,000 cubic feet of snow for the event.
Variety
Testing for coronavirus to be done in Madison, Milwaukee
Testing for the coronavirus will be done at two locations in Wisconsin rather than be sent out of state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, state health officials announced Monday.
Local
Central Minnesota teen crashes first time operating snowmobile and dies
Father quickly arrives to find his 18-year-old son on the river north of Staples.