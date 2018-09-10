More from Star Tribune
Nation
Poll: Teens say social media makes them feel better
Today's teens are always on their smartphones, many check social media "constantly" and prefer texting over face-to-face communication.
Variety
Back from Paris, Proenza Schouler designers go all-American
After two seasons in Paris, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCullough are back at New York Fashion Week— and emphatically so.
Variety
The Latest: 5 jurors picked in Chicago officer's trial
The Latest on the trial of a Chicago police officer in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):
Music
Studio 189's runway was a party of dance, song and fashion
The Ghana-based Studio 189, co-founded by old friends Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, threw a runway celebration Monday at New York Fashion Week with African dance, an Aretha Franklin tribute in song and a show alive with African-made and inspired designs worn by a wide range of models, from the pregnant to the not-yet grown.
TV & Media
Houston Chronicle reporter accused of faking sources resigns
A Houston Chronicle reporter has resigned after questions arose about the existence of persons quoted in one of his stories.
