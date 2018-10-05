More from Star Tribune
West Metro
In Hennepin County sheriff's race, claims of a partisan divide
Sheriff Rich Stanek, looking for his fourth term, is running against Metro Transit police Sgt. Dave Hutchinson.
Local
Sheriff: Mom, her 2 small sons died in northwestern Minnesota crash after failure to yield
All three were thrown from the woman's vehicle.
Local
Aging yet active, baby boomers test the limits of artificial joints
For many in a generation hooked on running and recreational sports, artificial joints are a godsend.
Local
Six Minnesota kids diagnosed with rare, polio-like disorder
All cases have been reported in the last two weeks. Officials are alerting doctors and urging parents to take common anti-virus precautions.
Inspired
Some guidelines to having that tough conversation with aging parents about car keys
A new study found that nearly 83 percent of older drivers report never speaking to a relative or doctor about their safe driving ability.
