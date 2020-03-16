More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Parks and trails remain open, even as facilities close and activities are canceled
State parks, campgrounds and other natural places will remain open for now, but expect some changes upon visiting because of safety measures related to the coronavirus.
Local
Police looking into connections between 6 early-morning robberies in S. Minneapolis
All took place within 90 minutes in south Mpls. neighborhoods.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases rise to 54 in state as testing surges
Benton and Blue Earth counties reported their first cases, according to the state data, in addition to more cases in the metro area.
Coronavirus
Walz closes bars and restaurants to curb spread of coronavirus
The governor's order, made under "peacetime emergency" powers, also covers health clubs, theaters, museums, food courts, cafes and other public venues.
Coronavirus
Frey declares local emergency, puts limits on bars, restaurants
The Minneapolis mayor's decision comes one day after St. Paul declared a similar emergency. Minneapolis will also stop issuing permits for gatherings of 50 or people, citing guidance from the CDC.