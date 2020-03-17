More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
As public places close in Twin Cities, there's nowhere to go but home
In a span of days, state, civic and business leaders have locked down public places on a scale not seen here in more than a century.
National
Milwaukee, other cities order bars, restaurants closed
Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee, joined with 10 other communities in Milwaukee County in closing all bars and restaurants indefinitely as of early Tuesday morning, the latest move to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
In last act before break, Minn. Legislature sets aside $200M for virus response
Legislators are returning home until April 14 but will continue to work as needed as the outbreak unfolds.
National
Local
Internet providers ready to handle deluge of remote workers, Minnesota's internet experts say
Tools for connecting, not internet capacity, pose the biggest challenge for businesses.