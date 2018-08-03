More from Star Tribune
Grower drops pine-to-potato expansion near Itasca
For R.D. Offutt, a major supplier for McDonald's French fries, the decision seems to be targeted regulation that will force it to take its business out of state, according to an angry letter the company sent the DNR.
St. Paul
Tempur Sealy to shut St. Paul mattress plant
About 100 workers will be laid off from the mattress plant in September, company officials confirmed.
Local
Some take shelter as storms move east toward Twin Cities
More storms, some possibly severe, are expected overnight.
Minneapolis
Mpls. council OKs measure to divide authority over police
But officials doubt the measure will reach ballot in time for fall voting.
West Metro
Invasive algae infests first Twin Cities lake
Medicine Lake infested with starry stonewort.
