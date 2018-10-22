More from Star Tribune
Sanders rallies Wisconsin voters before Trump, Obama visits
Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged college students and other supporters Monday at an early-voting rally on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus to throw Republican Gov. Scott Walker out of office and re-elect Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
National
Ellison abuse allegation fuels Minnesota GOP rival's bid
In ads, rallies and the signage on his campaign bus, the Republican running for Minnesota attorney general has a prevailing message for voters: He's not Keith Ellison.
Local
1 in 302 million chance of winning; 100 percent chance of daydreaming
With the jackpots soaring into the heavens, Minnesotans are streaming to convenience stores for their shot at instant riches — or far more likely, a few hours of fantasizing about what they would do with all that money.
Local
Wisconsin town holds vigil for Jayme Closs
Sheriff has asked for 2,000 volunteers to search the area Tuesday, and identified cars of interest in the investigation.
Local
New ground search for missing Wisconsin girl to start
The search for a Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home last week was to expand Tuesday with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to comb the area.
