More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump likens buying Greenland to 'a large real estate deal'
President Donald Trump said Sunday the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark has been discussed within his administration because of the strategic benefits for the U.S. and suggested that the semi-autonomous territory is a financial burden to Denmark.
Stage & Arts
Theater Mu's 'Hot Asian Doctor Husband' premieres with deadpan wit
"Hot Asian Doctor Husband," full of profanity and sharp wit, has its buzzy premiere at Mixed Blood.
National
Heavily polluted US weapons sites are now home to wildlife
From a tiny Pacific island to a leafy Indiana forest, a handful of sites where the United States manufactured and tested some of the most lethal weapons known to humankind are now peaceful havens for wildlife.
TV & Media
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported.
Variety
Southwest reveals plans to offer interisland Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines has announced plans to offer interisland flights across Hawaii, officials said.