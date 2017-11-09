Minneapolis Mayor-elect Jacob Frey and his challengers Ray Dehn and Nekima Levy-Pounds joined a handful of newly elected city officials and nonprofit FairVote Minnesota, which has been a driving force behind instituting ranked choice voting in the state.

Minneapolis Mayor-elect Jacob Frey and his challengers Ray Dehn and Nekima Levy-Pounds joined a handful of newly elected city officials and nonprofit FairVote Minnesota, which has been a driving force behind instituting ranked choice voting in the state.