Minneapolis
CEO of Hennepin Healthcare, which operates HCMC, to resign
Pryor confirmed he's resigning but deferred to the hospital board as to the explanation.
South Metro
1 dead, 1 badly burned after Dakota County house explodes
The explosion, which leveled the house in Hampton Township around 6:15 a.m., could be heard as far away as Hastings and Farmington. Investigators have not said what caused the explosion.
Local
Common ice melting products have drawbacks, but all do the trick
Sand, salt and ice melts are weapons of choice on roads and sidewalks.
Minneapolis
Judge releases man facing deportation to Somalia
His criticism of al-Shabab could endanger him in his homeland, attorney says.
Minneapolis
Judge gives Minneapolis 90 days to determine next steps for Commons Park
A Hennepin County judge said the city can no longer operate Commons Park, a 4.2-acre green space next to U.S. Bank Stadium, beginning in May.
