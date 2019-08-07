More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Perdue: US farmers will regain markets lost in trade war
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has told nervous Midwestern farmers he's confident that they'll eventually regain the markets they've lost in the Trump administration's trade war with China.
North Metro
One of 2 sisters badly burned while alone in van outside Fridley Walmart dies
A man associated with a second van that burned remains jailed pending charges.
National
Democrats look to end lawsuit limits, force clergy reports
Wisconsin would join half a dozen other states that require clergy members to report to law enforcement allegations of child sex abuse that they learn of during confidential interactions such as confession under a bill introduced by Democratic lawmakers Wednesday.
West Metro
Police: Man breaks into apartment overnight near U, sexually assaults woman
Police are looking for the suspect. Woman said she didn't know him.
Local
Latest Minneapolis police leadership shakeup announced includes two new precinct inspectors
The changes haven't yet been publicly announced.