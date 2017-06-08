Mark Mallman played one song 25 different times on 25 different pianos placed around Minneapolis as part of the "Pianos On Parade" program. Camera: Wilson Webb, Darin Spring with thanks to Cat Beltmann and the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

