East Metro
Stillwater man claims $2 million Powerball lottery prize
Lottery officials are revealing nothing more about the winner other than his name and what city he lives in.
Minneapolis
Final Four teams, fans arrive in Minneapolis as anticipation builds
Nicollet Mall Tip-Off Tailgate is taking shape, as teams start arriving at hotels.
Local
Vegas authorities probing death of Wisconsin man in custody
Authorities in Las Vegas say a 36-year-old Wisconsin man died in police custody after becoming unconscious while being restrained by jailers following his arrest on trespassing and other charges.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police seek public's help in finding 13-year-old girl
Fardowso Ibrahim Hassan was last seen in the 3500 block of N. Morgan Avenue on Sunday.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis leaders unveil new plan to handle sex assault cases
The mayor and police chief promised to improve police response and place a new emphasis on victims' needs.