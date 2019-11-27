More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Woman dies in Minneapolis shooting; man under arrest
Police said the shooting appears to be related to domestic violence.
Local
Woman dies, man injured, in Beaver Dam house fire
A woman in her 80s has died and a man in his 90s was injured in a house fire in Beaver Dam.
Local
Done shoveling? Get ready for another storm, Minnesotans
Mixture of rain and snow is expected to fall across the state starting Friday.
Local
5th person to die in Minneapolis fire was 32-year-old man
Authorities have identified the fifth person who died in an apartment fire in Minneapolis.
Local
Wisconsin man's sentencing for Iowa slaying delayed
The sentencing of a Wisconsin man found guilty of manslaughter in Iowa has been delayed a week.