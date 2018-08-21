More from Star Tribune
Celebrities
Ex-NFLer Incognito accused of threatening funeral home staff
Authorities say former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home.
Books
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 -…
TV & Media
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 19, 2018:App StoreTop Paid iPhone Apps:1. Minecraft, Mojang2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations4.…
Celebrities
Actor Adam Driver says he had KKK neighbors in Indiana
"Star Wars" actor Adam Driver is bringing his northern Indiana hometown's hate group history to light after saying Ku Klux Klan rallies were frequent during his childhood and that some of his neighbors were Klan members.
National
Plan to close polling places in black county draws backlash
A predominantly black county in rural Georgia is facing a nationwide backlash over plans to close about 75 percent of its voting locations ahead of the November election.
