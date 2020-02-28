More from Star Tribune
Wall Street has worst week since 2008 as S&P 500 drops 11.5%
Stocks sank around the globe again Friday as investors braced for more economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. markets to their worst weekly…
National
Utah advances plan to remove felony status for polygamy
Polygamy wouldn't be a felony crime in Utah for the first time in 85 years under a bill that passed the Legislature on Friday and appears to be supported by the governor.
Variety
Another case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern California
California health officials on Friday confirmed a third case of the novel coronavirus in the heart of Silicon Valley, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Vacaville, adding to the more than 30 already confirmed in California.
National
FBI surveillance tools at risk amid bipartisan opposition
Surveillance authorities used by the FBI to fight terrorism are in danger of lapsing next month as both Democrats and Republicans concerned about government overreach negotiate possible reforms.
National
California voting changes raise concerns for 'Super Tuesday'
Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved up from June so the state could have a bigger say in picking presidential nominees.