National
AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility but mum on Trump
Justice Neil Gorsuch is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse.
National
Trump administration officials discuss slashing refugee cap
Trump administration officials will meet next week to discuss whether to further restrict the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. each year, according to a senior administration official.
Music
Eagles built a room in the Linc for fans with sensory needs
If the chorus of "Fly! Eagles! Fly!" or "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants become too overwhelming for any fan with sensory needs at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles took a big step to make sure they don't have to leave the game or event.
Variety
The Latest: Winds buffet New England as Dorian speeds north
The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):
Variety
Tourist-dependent Bahamas says it's still open for business
The Bahamas was on track for a record year of tourism before Hurricane Dorian hit. Now, the outlook for that vital sector is uncertain.Some of…