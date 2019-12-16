More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Third quarter has been a real problem for Timberwolves this season
In each of the past three games, opponents outscored the Wolves by at least 12 points in those 12 minutes, continuing a trend of the third quarter being the Wolves' worst this season.
Wolves
Reusse: Butler providing Heat spark Thibodeau expected with Wolves
Miami has been cruising this season with its new leader, a season after finishing below .500.
Wild
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects
The Arizona Coyotes are looking to end their lengthy playoff drought by adding a player desperate to get back to the postseason himself.Arizona acquired standout…
Wolves
Siakam scores 33 as Raptors beat Cavs 133-113
Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 Monday night.
Gophers
No 2. UConn powers to early lead, hangs on vs No. 16 DePaul
Megan Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield also scored 22 and No. 2 UConn held off No. 16 DePaul 84-74 on Monday night.