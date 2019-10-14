Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they changed things up on defense against the Eagles to try to make things 'cloudy' for quarterback Carson Wentz, and that defensive end Everson Griffen has played this season perhaps as good as when he first came to Minnesota.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they changed things up on defense against the Eagles to try to make things 'cloudy' for quarterback Carson Wentz, and that defensive end Everson Griffen has played this season perhaps as good as when he first came to Minnesota.