MN United
England's Euro qualifier in Bulgaria marred by racist abuse
England's Football Association called on UEFA to take "very stringent" action after the country's European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first half because of racist chants and Nazi salutes from the home supporters.
Wild
Stalock shuts out Ottawa as Wild picks up first win
After getting off to the worst start in franchise history by dropping its first four games, the Wild finally climbed out of that rut Monday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Ottawa.
Wild
Islanders stun Blues with 3-2 overtime win
Devon Toews scored at 1:13 of overtime to complete a stunning late-game comeback by the New York Islanders as they downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday.
Sports
Atlanta Braves weighing end of tomahawk chop tradition
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves' front office says it will hold talks with American Indians during the offseason in deciding whether to keep or…
Motorsports
The Latest: Blaney beats Newman in photo finish at Talladega
The Latest on NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):