Vikings
Mike Zimmer says he wants Vikings to be 'balanced'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says "the bottom line is to score points" no matter how it's done, and despite having another successful win by utilizing the run game, he knows Chicago could force them to make changes offensively in order to win.
Vikings
Vikings defense key in win over Oakland
Among some of the defensive players who talked in the locker room the day after their win over Oakland, Vikings safety Anthony Harris described Minnesota's identity as tough, physical, and resilient.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yost begins final homestand with Royals
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:FINAL DAYSThe Kansas City Royals host the Atlanta Braves in their first game since manager Ned Yost…
Local
Trip to Iowa casino aims to boost odds for Minn. sports gambling
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington and other proponents say Minnesota is leaving money on the table; those who oppose it makes gambling too accessible.
Vikings
Roethlisberger undergoes elbow surgery, plans 2020 return
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery to repair his right elbow on Monday.