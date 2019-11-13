More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Porzingis returns as Knicks show signs of chaos he escaped
When Kristaps Porzingis crashed to the Madison Square Garden floor in pain on Feb. 6, 2018, it was soon clear that would be his final play of the season.
Twins
Twins give Derek Falvey, Thad Levine contract extensions through 2024
The Twins won the American League Central and 102 games in the executives' third season in Minnesota.
Gophers
Gophers need to give Oturu some help, get more from the bench
Can the Gophers solve some major issues in time to turn things around on Friday at Utah, where they end a stretch of three games away from Williams Arena.
Vikings
Ravens' Jackson masters art of winning while having fun
There are times when Lamar Jackson displays the style and exuberance of a youngster playing football on the street with friends.
Local
Rebecca Veeck, Saints ballpark greeter from childhood, dies at 27
Longtime fans may remember her wearing matching tutus with the team's mascot, a pig, to deliver baseballs to the home plate umpire.