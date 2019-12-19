Despite the fact that quarterback Kirk Cousins has yet to win a Monday night football game, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer backs his quarterback saying he has played outstanding this year and says the blame shouldn't fall on Cousins if they lose to Green Bay.

