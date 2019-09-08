More from Star Tribune
Murray, Cardinals rally late, settle for 27-27 tie vs. Lions
Kyler Murray had already produced a few storybook moments during his first game as an NFL quarterback and seemed on the verge of another in overtime. On third down, the Arizona Cardinals rookie bounced around for a moment and then fired a pass over the middle.
Five things in sports to watch this week
After all the Antonio Brown drama, the Raiders have to wait until the last possible time — Monday night's second doubleheader game against Denver —…
19 Slams: Nadal stops Medvedev comeback bid to win US Open
Rafael Nadal's 19th Grand Slam trophy went from inevitable to suddenly in doubt in a thrill-a-minute U.S. Open final.
Mertens, Sabalenka win US Open women's doubles title
Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka are both focused on their promising singles careers.