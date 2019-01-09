More from Star Tribune
Q&A: How the government shutdown might end
Somehow, some day, the nasty deadlock between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats that's shuttered federal agencies for a near-record 20 days will end. The only real questions are when, how and who will be crowned the winner in public opinion polls and ultimately by voters.
National
Shutdown suspends federal cleanups at US Superfund sites
The government shutdown has suspended federal cleanups at Superfund sites around the nation and forced the cancellation of public hearings, deepening the mistrust and resentment of surrounding residents who feel people in power long ago abandoned them to live among the toxic residue of the country's factories and mines.
National
2nd man who died at California home of political donor ID'd
A second man who died at the Southern California apartment of a Democratic donor in less than two years was identified Thursday as a fitness buff who once won a gold medal at the Gay Games and was looking forward to a year of personal and professional growth.
National
Bernie Sanders faces questions about political future
Allies of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are rallying behind the embattled presidential prospect, even as they reluctantly begin to ponder a painful possibility: a 2020 presidential field without him.
National
The Latest: Wisconsin couple describes finding Jayme Closs
The Latest on authorities in Wisconsin finding 13-year-old Jayme Closs alive nearly three months after her parents were killed and she disappeared (all times local):
