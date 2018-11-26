U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries, and American authorities shut down the nation's busiest border crossing from the city where thousands are waiting to apply for asylum.

U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries, and American authorities shut down the nation's busiest border crossing from the city where thousands are waiting to apply for asylum.