Police: Marathon security tight, despite no known threats
About 5,000 uniformed and undercover police officers, surveillance drones, bomb- and chemical-sniffing dogs and heavy trucks blocking streets are just some of the security measures being used to protect this year's Boston Marathon, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
National
US targets waiver letting California steer emissions limits
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, turned his sights this week on a nearly half-century-old federal waiver that allows California to pursue its own, tough tailpipe emission standards, and allows other states to opt in to California's standards rather than federal ones if they choose.
National
Ex-Missouri governor urges court to allow wind-energy line
Missouri's former governor, now arguing as a private attorney, urged the state's highest court on Tuesday to overturn a decision blocking a proposed 780-mile power line that would carry wind energy across the Midwest.
National
First person sentenced in Russia probe
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in prison in the first punishment handed down in special counsel's Russia investigation. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.
Variety
Milwaukee sex offender granted limited visits with sick son
A registered sex offender will have limited rights to see his severely ill 9-year-old son, a Milwaukee judge ruled — one month after Wisconsin Children's Hospital began blocking the father's visits.
