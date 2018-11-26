More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Startups, old-line automakers aim to take bite out of Tesla
In a renovated old cash register factory in suburban Detroit, 300 engineers are toiling away on an all-electric pickup truck and an SUV that they hope can take on Tesla.
Variety
Dictionary.com chooses 'misinformation' as word of the year
Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as Dictionary.com's word of the year on the tattered coattails of "toxic," picked earlier this month for the same honor by Oxford Dictionaries in these tumultuous times.
Variety
Nation
Amtrak train stuck for more than 5 hours due to power issue
Some people spent the end of their Thanksgiving holiday stuck on an Amtrak train for more than five hours.
Nation
Stranger returns lost wallet and adds extra cash
A South Dakota man has his lost wallet back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.
