More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump grapples with public health and economic maelstrom
As fears about the coronavirus outbreak roiled financial markets, the nation's political leaders grappled Monday with a public health and economic maelstrom — as well as concerns for their own safety.
National
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate against Daines
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday he will run against first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.
National
Amid virus crisis, officials announce health care tech rules
With coronavirus topping Americans' concerns, senior Trump administration officials tried to switch subjects Monday by announcing final rules aimed at delivering on the unfulfilled promise of electronic health records.
National
US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says
American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, the U.S. military confirmed Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the deal.
National
Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into California port
The cruise ship forced to idle for days off the coast of California because of a cluster of coronavirus cases aboard arrived in port Monday as state and U.S. officials prepared to transfer its thousands of passengers to military bases for quarantine or return them to their home countries.