Former first lady Michelle Obama has officially begun her 12-stop tour to promote her new book, "Becoming," by sitting for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the home arena of the Chicago Bulls. The crowd of 14,000 roared as the former first lady stepped onto a stage late Tuesday at the sold-out United Center. The event felt part music concert, part talk show and part political rally.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has officially begun her 12-stop tour to promote her new book, "Becoming," by sitting for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the home arena of the Chicago Bulls. The crowd of 14,000 roared as the former first lady stepped onto a stage late Tuesday at the sold-out United Center. The event felt part music concert, part talk show and part political rally.