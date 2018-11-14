More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Palm Beach machines overheat, miss recount votes
The Latest on Florida's election recount (all times local):
Politics
Michelle Obama tells White House stories to Oprah
Former first lady Michelle Obama has officially begun her 12-stop tour to promote her new book, "Becoming," by sitting for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the home arena of the Chicago Bulls. The crowd of 14,000 roared as the former first lady stepped onto a stage late Tuesday at the sold-out United Center. The event felt part music concert, part talk show and part political rally.
National
Danish shipper: US-China trade war hits container trade
Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is warning that trade tensions between the United States and China could weigh on business.
World
Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar's statements on Israel return to spotlight
Local Jewish leaders say recent remarks contradict comments before election.
National
Florida's partisan recount battle goes back to court
Florida's ongoing recount battle heads back to a courtroom Wednesday. Lawyers for Democrats will ask a federal judge to set aside the state law mandating that mailed-in votes be thrown out if the signature on the envelope doesn't match the signature on file with election authorities.
