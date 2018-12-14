More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Beto O'Rourke still undecided as 2020 White House buzz grows
When it comes to a 2020 presidential run, Beto O'Rourke is still playing hard to get — even as the buzz around him intensifies.
National
Fate of Kansas' ban on telemedicine abortions uncertain
Kansas clinics still don't know whether it will be legal for them to offer telemedicine abortions in January even though a state-court judge on Friday derided an upcoming ban as an "air ball" that can't stop doctors from providing pregnancy-ending pills to patients they don't see in person.
National
California court blocks pardon of man who killed at age 14
In a rare step, the California Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Jerry Brown's attempt to issue a pardon to a 37-year-old Cambodian refugee who killed a woman when he was 14 years old.
National
Reports: Federal prosecutors probe Trump inaugural committee
Federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating the finances of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and whether foreigners contributed to its events using straw donors.
National
GOP candidate says he made decision to hire ballot operative
The GOP candidate in a disputed North Carolina congressional race says it was his decision to hire an operative who is now a person of interest in an investigation into how absentee ballots were handled.
