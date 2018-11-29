More from Star Tribune
APNewsBreak: No one arrested in border clash is prosecuted
No criminal charges will be filed against any of the 42 people associated with a caravan of Central American migrants who were arrested in a clash that ended with U.S. authorities firing tear gas into Mexico, The Associated Press has learned.
In court, Michael Cohen describes the lies he told Congress
Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about his work on a possible Trump real estate…
AP Exclusive: Mormons would like Romney to stand up to Trump
About two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but President Donald Trump's approval rating among members of the faith lagged behind, according to a nationwide survey of midterm voters.
Repeat outbreaks pressure produce industry to step up safety
After repeated food poisoning outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce, the produce industry is confronting the failure of its own safety measures in preventing contaminations.
1st new concourse opening at LaGuardia Airport
A new concourse with 12 gates is opening this weekend at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.
