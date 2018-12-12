More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Media firm that aided Trump won't be prosecuted
The Latest on the sentencing of Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Congress OKs bill to allow killing sea lions to help salmon
Congress has agreed to make it easier to kill sea lions threatening fragile runs of salmon in the Northwest.
National
Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's once-devoted lawyer and all-around fixer, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after telling a federal judge that his "blind loyalty" to Trump led him to cover up the president's "dirty deeds."
National
Parents of teen killed by officer sue his former employer
The parents of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer as he fled a traffic stop are suing the officer's former employer— the University of Pittsburgh— for failing to properly discipline him or record performance issues in his personnel file.
National
Hatch laments loss of civility for US Senate in 'crisis'
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah bemoaned the disappearance of political civility, kinship and cross-party collaboration during a farewell speech Wednesday where he called the Senate a legislative body in "crisis."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.