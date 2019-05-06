More from Star Tribune
National
With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony
Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to step down days after concluding his investigation in March, but he remains a Justice Department employee and the department won't say why.
National
The Latest: Banker in Malaysian case ordered free on US bail
The Latest on the extradition of a former Goldman Sachs banker in 1MDB investment fund scandal (all times local):
National
Education chief says teacher strikes 'ultimately hurt kids'
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday that recent teacher strikes have "ultimately hurt kids" and that labor disputes should be handled outside the classroom.
National
Ex-prosecutors: Trump would've been charged if not president
Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors have signed onto a letter saying President Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice if he were anyone other than the president.
National
O'Rourke faces emotional school shooting question in Iowa
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visited an 8th grade civics class Monday and found students ready with tough questions about school shootings and climate change — and not willing to laugh at the usual campaign trail jokes he uses to make adults chuckle.