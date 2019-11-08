More from Star Tribune
India's court set to deliver verdict on temple dispute
India's top court on Saturday will pronounce its verdict in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple on a site in northern India where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992, sparking deadly religious riots.
Iraqi spiritual leader warns of 'great risks' from protests
Iraq's most senior Shiite cleric urged political leaders Friday to find a way out of the current cycle of anti-government protests and a subsequent security crackdown that has left more than 250 people dead, saying the country faces "great risks" if it continues.
Residents of Mexican town struggle with fear after massacre
After holding funerals for and burying some of the nine American women and children slain in a cartel ambush, residents of this town of about 300 are coming to grips with the fear the attacks inspired among the tightly knit community.
Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin at Cold War speech site
The U.S. Embassy in Berlin unveiled a statue of Ronald Reagan on Friday at a site overlooking the location of the former president's iconic speech imploring the Soviet Union to remove the Berlin Wall.
UK police identify truck victims; 10 teenagers among 39 dead
Ten teenagers were among the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck container in southeast England last month, local police said Friday while relaying for the first time details of those who died.