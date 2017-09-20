Mexico's federal Education Department reported late Tuesday night that 25 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of a school that collapsed during Tuesday's earthquake. Most of the dead are children. Across Mexico, more than 200 are known dead in the earthquake.

Mexico's federal Education Department reported late Tuesday night that 25 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of a school that collapsed during Tuesday's earthquake. Most of the dead are children. Across Mexico, more than 200 are known dead in the earthquake.