National
Judge in Stanford rape case says his recall won't aid change
A California judge who faces a recall vote over his handling of a sexual assault case involving a former Stanford University swimmer said he supports the movement to improve the way sexual assault victims are treated but that ousting him won't help the cause.
National
Civil rights prosecutors urge charges in Garner death
Federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charging a New York police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner. But it's unclear if that will happen.
National
Police killing of California black man is questioned
Family members and attorneys are disputing the official account of a fatal police shooting of a 26-year-old black man during a traffic stop this month in Barstow, California.
National
Ryan says it would be 'good idea' to rejoin trade deal
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he thinks it would be a "good idea" for the United States to re-join the Asia-Pacific trade deal that President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of last year.
National
US says China, Iran, Russia are 'forces for instability'
The Trump administration is lashing out at China, Iran, Russia and North Korea for being "forces of instability" because of human rights abuses of their own citizens and others.
