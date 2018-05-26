More from Star Tribune
Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and mid-90s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
North and South Korean leaders meet again
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.
Video
Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and mid-90s
Record highs for this date in Minnesota are in jeopardy today and Sunday.
Twins
Romero: Shift-buster doesn't hurt
Twins righthander Fernando Romero says shifts are the manager's decision, and he wasn't bothered when Mitch Haniger beat the shift with an RBI single on Friday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70; clear and mild ahead of hot weekend
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
