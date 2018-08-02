More from Star Tribune
Twins
Angels' Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is out of the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a sore right wrist.
Lynx
Ex-Lynx player has a message for guys: 'I'm never going to play you 1-on-1'
Devereaux Peters, who played for two Lynx title-winning teams, explains why she won't play against guys who are convinced they could beat her -- and almost certainly wouldn't.
Vikings
HOF Preview: NFL's 'Dr. Doom' Brazile excels as teacher, too
Robert Brazile was so feared as a linebacker during his career with the Houston Oilers that he earned the nickname Dr. Doom.
Gophers
Breaking down the Gophers' opponents: Illinois
Coach Lovie Smith's team took its lumps during a 2-10 season in 2017, so showing signs of being competitive this year is the main goal for the Illini.
Golf
Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury
Michelle Wie withdrew from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a right hand injury on Thursday.
