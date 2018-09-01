More from Star Tribune
On display at Minn. State Fair: An ugly political divide
Divisions among Minnesotans as the Nov. 6 midterms approach and acrimony over President Donald Trump are undercurrents at the State Fair, people from both parties said.
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):
Accountants warn tax reform could add up to April shock
Those who rely heavily on deductions could see a bill.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor out with 2 new books
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor got some unsolicited health advice the last time she wrote a book.
Kansas court rules for grand jury investigation of Kobach
A grand jury must be convened to investigate whether Republican gubernatorial candidate and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach intentionally failed to register voters in 2016, the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled.
