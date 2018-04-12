More from Star Tribune
Israel summons Irish ambassador over Dublin mayor's visit
Israel's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ireland's ambassador to express dismay over Dublin's mayor attending an "anti-Israel" event in Ramallah.
World
Algeria crash victims being identified, no word on probe
Bodies of the 257 people killed in Algeria's worst aviation disaster were being identified at a military hospital Thursday and returned to families for burial, while officials provided no new information about the crash.
World
Russia says Syrian government now in control of rebel town
The Russian military announced on Thursday that the Syrian government is now in full control of the last rebel-held town on the outskirts of Damascus that was the site of a suspected chemical attack over the weekend.
World
Indonesia's Aceh to take caning indoors after backlash
Indonesia's conservative Aceh province will no longer allow canings for violations of Shariah law to be carried out in public, its governor said Thursday, apparently in response to international condemnation of the caning last year of two men for gay sex.
World
Spike Lee, Godard films to compete at Netflix-free Cannes
The director of the Cannes Film Festival called the allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein "an earthquake" for the movie industry — but he said the quality of films, not gender quotas, remained the top factor in selecting this year's lineup.
