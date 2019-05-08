More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran threatens more uranium enrichment if no new nuke deal
Iran threatened Wednesday to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for its 2015 nuclear deal, raising regional tensions as a U.S. aircraft carrier and bombers headed to the Middle East to confront Tehran.
World
Biman Airlines plane skids off runway in Myanmar; 4 injured
A plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines skidded off the runway while landing Wednesday evening at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport, injuring at least four people including a pilot, an airline official said.
World
Turkey's opposition seeks cancellation of 2018 elections
Turkey's main opposition party on Wednesday appealed to the country's top electoral body to annul local election results in Istanbul's 39 districts, as well as last year's presidential and parliamentary results, after the authority annulled the opposition's victory in Istanbul's mayoral race and ordered a new vote.
World
Hello, Archie! Meghan and Harry name son Archie Harrison
Tired but beaming, Meghan and Prince Harry showed the public their baby son's face for the first time on Wednesday, and also revealed his name: Archie.
World
Pompeo revels in US-UK 'special relationship' despite cracks
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Britain and America on Wednesday not to waver in their friendship as the two nations confront a series of global and trans-Atlantic challenges that have exposed some cracks in their historically close ties.