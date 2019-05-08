More from Star Tribune
Flooding from torrential rains causes emergency in Paraguay
Paraguay has declared a state of emergency for a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continue to swell rivers causing floods.
Canadian lawyer for Huawei executive cites Trump comments
The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. extradition warrant said Wednesday he'll try to prevent the case from going ahead by arguing that comments by President Donald Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.
Pompeo revels in US-UK 'special relationship' despite cracks
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Britain and America on Wednesday not to waver in their friendship as the two nations confront a series of global and trans-Atlantic challenges that have exposed some cracks in their historically close ties.
US imposes new sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate
President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Iran Wednesday, just days after the U.S. dispatched an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over what it described as a new threat from Tehran .
Correction: Nigeria-Tiwa Savage story
In a story May 3 about (topic), The Associated Press misspelled the name of recording artist Brandy. It is Brandy, not Brandi.