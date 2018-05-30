More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Poll: Seniors ready to Skype docs, worry about care quality
Every morning, 92-year-old Sidney Kramer wraps a blood pressure cuff around his arm and steps on a scale, and readings of his heart health beam to a team of nurses — and to his daughter's smartphone — miles from his Maryland home.
National
Asian shares track Wall Street rebound, as Italy fears fade
Asian shares rose Thursday after U.S. stocks recovered most of their sharp losses from a day earlier as jitters over Italy's political turmoil subsided.KEEPING SCORE:…
Nation
The Latest: Woman charged in connection to deputy's death
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy (all times local):
National
Day of US-NKorea meetings to salvage summit on tap in NYC
Top American and North Korean officials plan a full day of meetings in New York aimed at deciding whether a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can be salvaged.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:8-1-1(eight, one, one)03-05-11-22-36(three, five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $160,00023-32-34-35-36, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six;…
