More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special
The estate of Michael Jackson sued ABC and parent company Disney on Wednesday, saying a two-hour documentary on the singer's last days improperly used the King of Pop's songs, music videos and movies.
National
Woman convicted for charging $514K on boss's credit cards
A federal jury has convicted a Virginia woman on fraud and tax charges after prosecutors said she charged over a half-million dollars on her boss's credit cards.
National
The Latest: Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case
The Latest on a court hearing on the FBI investigation of Michael Cohen (all times local):
Variety
Police check USC gynecologist's conduct for possible crimes
The University of Southern California has received hundreds of complaints about a former school gynecologist suspected of conducting inappropriate exams for decades, prompting the resignation of the school president and a police investigation.
Variety
Officer charged after gun accidentally fires at school meet
A Michigan police officer has been charged after his personal gun accidentally fired into the floor of a high school gymnasium as he watched a wrestling tournament in which his son was a competitor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.