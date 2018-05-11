More from Star Tribune
Nation
Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant where two black women said they were falsely accused of not paying for meals.
National
The Latest: Trump lays out plan for reducing drug prices
The Latest on President Donald Trump's plan to reduce drug prices (all times local):
Stage & Arts
Mother's Day idea: Take a weekend tour of St. Croix potteries
St. Croix Pottery Festival This 26th annual event happens to coincide with Mother's Day, which means that you can simply take Mom on a self-guided…
Music
R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests
R. Kelly is going on with his concert in North Carolina Friday, rejecting calls from protesters to cancel his appearance over longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct.
Variety
'Dayton's Monkey' will go on public display at Science Museum
The skeletal remains discovered during remodeling will be put on display in the museum's lobby.
