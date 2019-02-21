More from Star Tribune
Galchenyuk lifts Coyotes over Canucks in overtime
Alex Galchenyuk took the puck behind the goal and had to make a choice: Which way to come out?
Wolves
Curry scores 36 as Warriors hold off Kings 125-123
Fresh off his MVP performance in the All-Star game, Kevin Durant made certain the Golden State Warriors got off on the right foot for their stretch run to the playoffs.
Gophers
'It should hurt' Whalen hopes Gophers learn from heartbreak loss at Maryland
The Terrapins on Thursday scored the final nine points of a 71-69 victory over the Gophers, including Kaila Charles' layup off a steal with less than a second left.
Gophers
Loss to Michigan makes Gophers' tournament chances even steeper
The Gophers, in their latest chance to post a signature victory, fell behind big early and couldn't claw back late against the No. 7 Wolverines at home.
Vikings
Scoggins: Stefanski-Kubiak mix works, but it's only February
Both Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak used the word "marriage" multiple times in addressing their views on the Vikings' run-pass balance. It remains to be seen what they deem to be a happy marriage in that game plan.
